‘Incredibly good’ Liverpool player says he can ‘improve and do better’ amid strong start to Reds career

One of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings has admitted that he can ‘improve and do better’ despite Liverpool’s strong start to the campaign.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League following their dramatic 4-3 defeat of Fulham at Anfield on Sunday and travel to rockbottom Sheffield United tomorrow looking for their 10th league win of the season.

Klopp overhauled his midfield in the summer and one of his newest additions is Ryan Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international made his 15th appearance for his new club at the weekend and has admitted he’s full of confidence again after a disappointing 12 months at Bayern Munich.

“I am happy with it. Of course, I can improve and do better but I think the start I made is OK,” Gravenberch told Premier League Productions when asked about his start to life on Merseyside (via Liverpoolfc.com).

“[I want to] just be important for the team.

“I played a lot at Ajax, so I had the confidence there as well. [Now] with Jürgen Klopp, he gave me good confidence and I am just enjoying being on the pitch again.

“I think all do well. Of course, if you come here it is a little bit difficult but I think every midfield player has shown we want to give everything and we want to adapt quickly. I think if you have seen us playing, we’re doing it OK!”

READ MORE: ‘If Klopp quit…’ – Richard Keys says 42-y/o manager is ‘ready’ for Premier League switch

Gravenberch was named in the starting XI at the weekend and threw in another decent performance with his ability to be the middle man between defence and attack.

He’s a powerful dribbler of the ball and seems to beat his man with ease when helping Liverpool progress up the pitch.

Our new No. 38, who Klopp has labelled as ‘incredibly good’ (as quoted by This Is Anfield), has already made nine starts for Liverpool this term which is three more than he made for Bayern Munich across all competitions last season.

It does seem surprising that Thomas Tuchel was willing to let the 21-year-old leave the Allianz Arena considering how impressive he’s looked so far, but let’s hope there’s a lot more to come from the dynamic midfielder in the coming weeks and months.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?