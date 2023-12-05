(Video) Klopp: ‘I am not sure I will ever coach again’ anyone like his ‘all-time great’

Jurgen Klopp has been at Anfield since 2015 and a top level manager since 2001 but he’s admitted there’s one thing that may never happen again in his coaching career.

Speaking to the media about Mo Salah, the boss was asked if the forward was the best he’s ever managed and said: “He is right up there, that is 100%. A player with his numbers I am not sure I will ever coach again, that is just the way it is.

“His development from the first talks we had to the ones we have now as a man is incredibly impressive. His development and growth as a player as well is exceptional.

“He is an all-time great without a shadow of a doubt. I was blessed to have a few good ones to be honest but like I said he is right up there and the numbers are super special.”

It’s not hard to see why the German would speak so highly of our Egyptian King, especially after all that has been achieved at Anfield whilst they’ve been here together.

Once the 31-year-old’s time as a Red does come to an end, it’ll be interesting to see where he is ranked among other greats to have played for the club in our entire history.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah (from 15:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

