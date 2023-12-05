(Video) Liverpool fans will be in hysterics at Jurgen Klopp’s two-syllable message after 4-3 win

The cheeky side of Jurgen Klopp came out after Liverpool produced a stunning late comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds were 3-2 down at Anfield with less than five minutes of normal time remaining when two goals in 80 seconds from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold turned the game on its head dramatically.

The manager treated the adoring Kop to his customary triple fist-pump straight after the final whistle, and once the initial euphoria had subsided, the 56-year-old reverted to his fun-loving persona away from the heat of battle.

In the latest instalment of Inside Anfield on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, one piece of post-match footage shows Klopp approaching the camera lens and chirped ‘Hee-hee’, his teeth bared in a huge grin as he enjoyed the light-hearted moment.

We dare you not to break into laughter at the sight and sound of the boss’ brilliant reaction!

You can view the footage of Klopp below (from 14:02), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: