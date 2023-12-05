(Video) ‘It’s a philosophy thing’ – Klopp removes Kelleher blame; Alisson agrees

Caoimhin Kelleher has the toughest job in world football, as he has to fill Liverpool’s goal when Alisson is absent and Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism of the Irishman.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “He played a really good game [vs. Fulham]. Good with his feet but Wilson’s goal is unlucky.

“Second goal – our keeper coaches and Ali explained to me that we are front-footed goalies. These things happen, it’s not about quality, it’s a philosophy thing.”

This should take any pressure away from the 25-year-old, who will likely still be disappointed to have conceded three goals against Fulham on his first Premier League start of the season.

Let’s hope that our next match with Sheffield United can help restore some confidence for our No.62 and that he can keep a clean sheet, as his teammates secure a victory.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Kelleher (from 3:54) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

