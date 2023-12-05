‘What can he change?’: Jurgen Klopp’s first words on Chris Wilder ahead of Sheffield United reunion

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool may need to ‘bin our analysis’ following the re-appointment of Chris Wilder to the head coach position at Sheffield United.

The Echo’s Paul Gorst relayed the manager’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the Reds’ visit to Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Klopp on Chris Wilder appt: "I obviously remember the way they played under Wilder, overlapping wing-backs. That was part of it. We can probably bin our analysis. We will see, we have to focus on ourselves, I don't think he will change too much, what can he change already?" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 5, 2023

This follows the Blades’ decision to sack Paul Heckingbottom with the side currently bottom of the Premier League table.

A much-needed change at Sheffield United

With the club four points from safety, the alarm bells aren’t yet ringing in West Yorkshire, though some amount of concern is more than warranted.

It’s unfortunate timing for Liverpool who will surely dread in part the potential impact of the ‘new manager bounce’ phenomenon.

Wasted analysis or no, this is still one of the most exciting teams in world football paying a visit to the worst defence in the English top-flight.

Hopefully, the performance on the pitch will reflect that reality as we’ve known it all season.

