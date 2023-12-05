‘Going in the right direction…’ – Klopp issues injury update on Liverpool duo ahead of Sheff Utd

Jurgen Klopp has issued encouraging updates on injured Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against Sheffield United, but ruled out any possibility of either featuring at Bramall Lane.

Both players picked up knocks in the recent 1-1 draw at Manchester City and have been sidelined ever since, although it’s hoped that both might be back by the end of this month.

At his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Reds manager was asked about the status of his squad ahead of tomorrow’s fixture in Yorkshire when he shared the latest on the aforementioned players.

Klopp told reporters [via liverpoolfc.com]: “[Jota] was running yesterday outside on his birthday. Everything is going in the right direction, but nobody told me he will be back in team training today. No, there is still some time. With Ali the same. Obviously Ali is closer but not available for tomorrow definitely.”

There was never any realistic prospect of either Jota or Alisson recovering in time to face Sheffield United, although the update from Klopp does seem generally positive on both counts.

The 27-year-old’s absence has left Liverpool with just four senior forwards and therefore little scope for rotation during a hectic period of fixtures, while Caoimhin Kelleher is deputising in goal for the Brazilian but endured a rare off-day in the 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend.

Everyone associated with the Reds will be yearning to have as full a squad as possible throughout the unrelenting December schedule, and our first-choice goalkeeper certainly seems on target to be back for the Manchester United game on Sunday week, as has been previously suggested.

Fingers crossed that both Jota and Alisson will continue to make good progress in their respective recoveries and that both will return to action as quickly as can realistically be hoped.

