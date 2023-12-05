24-year-old Liverpool star’s days on the bench could end soon after BBC pundit’s comments

With Diogo Jota sidelined for the foreseeable future, Cody Gakpo’s path into the Liverpool starting-XI has become significantly less obstructed.

It remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will displace either one of Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez, though Paul Salt has suggested his performances could push him closer to fulfilling that objective.

“You’re not going to get out of Gakpo what you get out of Nunez. The way Liverpool play now is so suited to the way Nunez plays, in the same way we were so suited to the way Bobby [Firmino] played. We’re not suited to that any more,” the pundit spoke on BBC Radio Merseyside.

“This is Liverpool 2.0, so in a way Gakpo doesn’t necessarily suit the number nine role.

“I wonder whether we try him again on the left. I was really impressed with him on Sunday, he’s got to be pushing for a start.”

The 24-year-old was particularly influential in the 1-1 draw at the Etihad, creating space for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser.

Yet again, his cameo against Fulham the following week was more than lively, keeping the pressure on the Cottagers as the Reds searched for an equaliser and eventual winner.

READ MORE: BBC pundit fears Liverpool now can’t coach frustrating habit out of player

READ MORE: Schmadtke has suggested to Klopp which player Liverpool should be looking at next – report

Cody Gakpo: The enigma?

In the Liverpool 2.0 format, we’d more than agree with Salt that there isn’t necessarily a place for Gakpo to thrive as a Bobby Firmino replacement.

That said, the 24-year-old’s traits as a midfielder or a left-sided winger could hand him several routes into the side.

Ideally, for the player, and perhaps for the fans, it would be more exciting to see what he could offer from a wide position, demonstrating his devasting runs into space.

But the question is: can he do enough to knock Luis Diaz out of his comfortable berth?

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?