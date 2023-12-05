(Video) Lucas on playing for five managers at Liverpool and never wanting to leave

Lucas Leiva was a stalwart of the Liverpool side for so many years, with his longevity perhaps best being displayed by the fact that he played under five different managers at Anfield.

Speaking on the ‘We Are Liverpool’ podcast, the Brazilian said: “It was never in my mind to leave Liverpool without succeeding and I think, of course, the club had a difficult period.

“Changing owners and a lot of [different] managers, I played under five managers which is not normal. Jurgen’s been here for eight years, I played under five managers but it was okay.

“To represent Liverpool in any in any moment of your career I think is a privilege.”

Our former No.21 played under Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp and managed to play across several different eras of the club.

Due to the small turnover of managers in our history, this is a quite unique feat and shows the dedication of the 36-year-old whilst he was a Red.

You can view Lucas’ comments on his Liverpool managers (from 11:01) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

