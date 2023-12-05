(Video) Not Hendo: Lucas praises ‘incredible’ former Liverpool captain; ‘role model’ for everyone

Lucas Leiva spent 10 years at Anfield and played with a lot of different players but he’s highlighted the role of one man in particular, especially during his early days as a Red.

Speaking on the ‘We Are Liverpool’ podcast, the Brazilian said: “Sami Hyypia was an incredible guy for me.

“He was in his last few years of his career and he was like a role model for myself, as well so many of these guys that helped me to grow and to keep patient.”

READ MORE: (Video) Lucas on playing for five managers at Liverpool and never wanting to leave

It’s no surprise to hear that the former captain was a great influence within the dressing room, looking after the younger players like our then No.21.

To arrive from Brazil, unable to speak the language and struggling to settle into Rafa Benitez’s side – the role of the Finnish defender should not be underestimated.

You can watch Lucas’ comments on Hyypia (from 12:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red