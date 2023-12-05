(Video) Alternative angle of Mac Allister’s goal on Sunday makes it look even more stunning

Some economists might like to speak of the law of diminishing returns as a form of gospel, but there are some situations to which it simply doesn’t apply. Alexis Mac Allister’s goal at Anfield last Sunday is one such example.

Whether seen in the flesh at the iconic stadium or through a TV screen, every Liverpool fan who witnessed it was marvelling at what a sensational strike the 24-year-old produced.

The Reds’ social media team, in conjunction with Google Pixel, have now shared an alternative angle of the Argentine’s thunderbolt as witnessed from the front of the Anfield Road Stand, into which it was scored.

The footage brilliantly captures just how much venom Mac Allister got on striking the ball, and how Bernd Leno was diving in vain to simply try and get near it, never mind keeping it out of his net.

If anyone thinks we’re getting bored of seeing the midfielder’s first Liverpool goal by now, our response is ‘think again’…you can watch this over and over and never tire of watching it!

You can view the alternative angle of the goal below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):