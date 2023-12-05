(Video) Nunez and Diaz moves in Anfield tunnel will have Liverpool fans cracking up laughing

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz appeared to be in very good spirits as they arrived at Anfield prior to Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday.

The Merseyside club’s social media team have posted the latest episode of Inside Anfield with behind-the-scenes clips from the L4 venue, and one piece of footage showed the Reds squad making their way to the home dressing room upon arriving at the stadium.

As the South American duo strolled through the tunnel, they briefly stopped and broke into a humorous dance in unison, tapping their feet rhythmically and duly bursting into laughter before disappearing from view through the dressing room door.

It’s a clip which’ll have Liverpool fans cracking up laughing themselves, and it’s fantastic to see Diaz looking so free-spirited once again following the ordeal of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia a few weeks ago.

You can view the two Reds dancing below (from 1:22), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: