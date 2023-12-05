‘Trent tells me…’ – Ox has ‘really enjoyed watching’ £120k-p/w Liverpool dynamo this season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has named one Liverpool player who he’s ‘really enjoyed watching’ at Anfield this season.

The 30-year-old left the Reds during the summer after six years at the club, now plying his trade with Besiktas in Turkey, although he still keeps a very close watch on events back at Merseyside.

One man who’s particularly stood out for him is Dominik Szoboszlai, with the £120,000-per-week Hungarian becoming an instant Kop favourite thanks to his world-class ability on the ball, his endless graft out of possession and his penchant for a stunning goal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ox revealed: “I watch a lot of Liverpool games, the usuals: Mo Salah still scoring those goals.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Dominik Szoboszlai. He’s sort of taken over from my sort of role and I’m really impressed with how good of a player he is and that he plays the game, how I sort of always want to play the game. I think he’s got so much ability, physicality and just his character as a player.

“I think he’s just what we needed in there. He’s been really, really good. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] tells me a lot how good he is as well. Trent says his shots are better than mine.

“He’s got everything. I know what the other guys that I’ve played with are capable of so it was more interesting to see the new lads come in, what they can do. I’ve enjoyed watching him.”

Despite admitting to having difficulties with adjusting to life in Liverpool away from football (The Mirror), Szoboszlai hasn’t needed any ‘settling-in’ period at Anfield, immediately making a big impact in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Only Darwin Nunez and Salah have betted his average of two shots per game among the Reds’ squad, while the 23-year-old is also in the top three for key passes per match with 2.1 (WhoScored).

His all-action performances have already earned glowing comparisons with a certain Steven Gerrard – at LFC, there’s arguably no higher praise than that.

The only facet of Szoboszlai’s game where he’s perhaps falling short is in terms of his goal output, with just two for Liverpool in his 19 appearances so far, and none since the end of September (Transfermarkt).

However, his willingness to shoot when a chance presents itself will surely see the goals flow eventually for him. Once that happens, the Premier League had better watch out!

