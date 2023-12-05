(Video) PL rival manager declares: ‘we are going to win the Premier League’

Liverpool fans will be well aware that this season already looks to be throwing up a title race that we haven’t seen for many years, yet one Premier League rival thinks their side has the edge.

Speaking with the press, Pep Guardiola said: “We are going to win the Premier League.”

After such a strong run in the league in recent years, you can’t fault the belief from the Spaniard but it’s certainly risky to pile more pressure on his team than they have already.

Winning four titles back-to-back would be a feat that would be impossible not to be impressed by but given the ego of the manager and the FFP charges hanging over them, it will always be tainted.

