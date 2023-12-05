BBC pundit fears Liverpool now can’t coach frustrating habit out of player

None were more frustrated than Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan hit the post yet again during Liverpool’s high-scoring tie with Fulham.

The former Benfica hitman had been put through on goal by Mo Salah and struck the woodwork whilst under pressure with the scoreline then at 2-2.

Paul Salt has now argued that the 24-year-old’s frustrating habit of wasting big chances may now be an uncoachable matter.

“Would you have expected him [Darwin Nunez] to get better by now? I really like him but he needs to put the ball in the back of the net a bit more,” the pundit spoke on BBC Radio Merseyside. “I wouldn’t say he was terrible [against Fulham] but he still could have had a couple of goals. I think you’re at the point where you can’t coach it.”

Nunez has still managed to score seven goals in all competitions this season and register a further six assists in 20 games.

Comparisons don’t help Darwin Nunez

With Erling Haaland already on a frankly ludicrous 19 goals in all competitions, fingers will inevitably be pointed at the player he’s deemed to be most similar to.

What you have to remember, of course, is that the team isn’t built around our £64m man in the same way it is around the Norwegian international.

Goals are certainly distributed more evenly for one. That said, we’d more than agree with Salt that Nunez could and should be banging in more of his attempts on goal on a regular basis.

We’re still delighted to have our chief chaos-maker at the club of course!

