‘If Klopp quit…’ – Richard Keys says 42-y/o manager is ‘ready’ for Premier League switch

Richard Keys has claimed that one manager in particular is ‘ready’ to make the switch to the Premier League and believes the 42-year-old has the ability to take the reigns at the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Supporters of the Merseyside-based outfit will be hoping that Jurgen Klopp remains in the Anfield hot seat long into the future but the time will eventually come where a successor for the German tactician is required.

Keys believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund boss while also claiming that Manchester United should offer the Spaniard ‘Saudi league money’ to replace the struggling Erik Ten Hag.

Keys wrote on his website (via The Boot Room): “I’d go and get Xabi Alonso. I’d offer him Saudi league money and guarantee him five years in charge.

“He’s about the only way Manchester Unitd will ever re-join the elite group and he’d give them a chance of attracting big names to the club again – not ageing mis-fits and babies.

“I floated this theory on air this past weekend and had a hard time selling it. ‘He’s not ready’ I was told. Really?

“Let me ask this – if Klopp quit at the end of the season who would Liverpool want to appoint? Exactly. Alonso. Of course he’s ready.”

Alonso is loving life in charge of Bayer Leverkusen with the German outfit currently three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all five of their group games so far.

Leverkusen are the second highest scorers in the German top flight and will fancy their chances of ending Bayern’s period of supremacy.

Our former midfielder is loving life in the dugout and in the years to come he could be on the shortlist for any of his former clubs, including ourselves, Bayern and Real Madrid.

Klopp is under contract at L4 until the summer of 2026 but there have been reports floating around in recent weeks suggesting the Reds want to offer the German a fourth Reds deal.

Alonso is likely to be linked with a number of big clubs who are on the hunt for a new manager in the weeks and months to come – the former Spain international certainly won’t rush into a decision as he continues to develop as a manager at Leverkusen.

