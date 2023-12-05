Schmadtke has suggested to Klopp which player Liverpool should be looking at next – report

Jorg Schmadtke is understood to already be hard at working identifying Liverpool’s next potential additions over the coming transfer windows.

This comes courtesy of Thomas Coast at Sport Witness (relaying one report from Gazzetta dello Sport), with the German having brought Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz to his compatriot’s attention.

The 18-year-old is thought to have also attracted the wandering gazes of Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Do Liverpool need a No.10?

It’s difficult to know just how Liverpool’s midfield will evolve over the coming years, though in the meantime it seems the two No.8s and one No.6 is here to stay.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be pushed permanently into the midfield to better utilise his skillset, though we can’t imagine a No.10 becoming the focal point of this side in the near future.

That’s not to suggest this will be Yildiz’s final position, of course, with Transfermarkt listing the teenager as a multi-functional attacker featuring primarily as a shadow striker, though being capable of filing out on either flank.

It’ll be quite a while before we look to replace one of the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz, though it can’t hurt to keep one eye trained on the future!

