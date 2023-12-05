‘If you watch him’ – Seaman says Arsenal players can learn a lot from ‘consistent’ Liverpool ace

David Seaman has admitted that he tells some Arsenal players to watch one Liverpool ace in particular in order to help them develop their game.

Alisson Becker has become recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazil international has helped the Anfield outfit win every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and Seaman has revealed he’s a huge fan of the 31-year-old.

“I look at Alisson, Alisson’s one vs one characteristics are fantastic,” he told Wrighty’s House (via The Boot Room). “If you watch him, everything will be moving – apart from his head. His head is totally focused on the ball.

“There’s always things you can learn. That’s what I’m telling the goalkeepers at Arsenal. Watch these guys, watch the guys at the top level, look what they do, to see what they do different like focus on their head like Alisson or with Ederson where he doesn’t have a lot to do, and all of a sudden he makes that save from stone cold.”

Alisson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury meaning Caoimhin Kelleher is deputing between the sticks.

The Irishman is a brilliant ‘keeper but Jurgen Klopp’s backline looks nowhere near as assured as it does when our No. 1 is in the side. That’s not a criticism of Kelleher, it just highlights the importance of the Brazilian.

The Liverpool ace, who our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘consistent’ (via BBC Sport), and Manchester City’s Ederson are certainly two of the best stoppers in the league so it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that Seaman is encouraging Arsenal’s players to analyse them.

Let’s hope Ali can return to fitness sooner rather than later as we look to pick up more silverware this term.

