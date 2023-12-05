Transfer ‘definitely planned’ for Liverpool-linked target as father & agent breaks silence

Florian Wirtz will remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more year as things currently stand, according to the player’s father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz.
Beyond that point, an exit away from the Bundesliga outfit is understood to be ‘definitely planned’ for 2025.
Florian Plettenberg relayed the comments in question on X (formerly Twitter), additionally noting that the player would then ‘prefer’ a transfer to admirers Bayern Munich.
📍Hans-Joachim #Wirtz, father and agent of Florian Wirtz excl. at Sky:
„Currently, everything is geared towards Florian continuing to play in Leverkusen next season.“
As reported: Wirtz is likely to stay in Leverkusen next season. A transfer is definitely planned in 2025.
⚠️… pic.twitter.com/NxYPRTeIaL
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 4, 2023
Whether the Bavarians can succeed in their ambitions of landing one of the most talented midfielders in Europe remains to be seen amid reported interest from Liverpool [TeamTalk].
READ MORE: January transfer ‘now impossible’ for Liverpool after Achilles tendon injury – report
READ MORE: ‘They look the real deal’: Didi Hamann’s honest verdict on Arsenal v Liverpool in title challenge with Man City
Could/should Liverpool intervene?
With a contract not set to expire until 2025, you can absolutely expect Wirtz’s eventual asking price to be astronomical.
According to our sister site CaughtOffside back in November: “Our sources do not expect Wirtz to leave Bayer Leverkusen until at least next summer. The Germans are also open to a sale and are hopeful a summer bidding war will see their eye-watering £105 million (€120 million) asking price met.”
The fee would appear to be justified to a certain degree, given that the 20-year-old is already on a whopping 16 goal contributions in 19 games.
Statistically, the player stacks up well against the best in Europe’s top five leagues, registering in the 97th percentile, for instance, in shot-creating actions, according to FBref.
If Wirtz can maintain that form going into the rest of the season and, perhaps, the next – he’s going to be unaffordable for a considerable number of potential suitors.
🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?