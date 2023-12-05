(Video) Trent and Szoboszlai were casually pinging Louvre-worthy passes to each other on Sunday

Liverpool fans sat in the lower tier of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand on the Kop side of the halfway line had a perfect view of some masterful pre-match entertainment on Sunday.

During the Reds’ warm-up ahead of the Fulham game, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai indulged in a back-and-forth of pinpoint passing, casually turning their heads as they received the ball.

What made it remarkable is that the pair were almost 50 yards away from each other, but they stroked the ball around with an almost insultingly consummate ease, and their faced suggested that they were thoroughly enjoying themselves.

If you see this clip and think it looks simple, do keep in mind that these are two master craftsmen at work, with few players in world football capable of so routinely executing such Louvre-worthy passes to one another.

You can view the passing exchange between Trent and Szoboszlai below, via @jgfootballedits1 on TikTok: