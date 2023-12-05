(Video) Van Dijk’s reaction to Mac Allister’s goal is the same as all Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk may be the captain of Liverpool but he’s also clearly one of our biggest fans, that’s if his reaction to Alexis Mac Allister’s goal against Fulham is anything to go by.

A goal that was good enough to be the best is most games, was almost overshadowed by what followed in the crazy 4-3 victory.

However, the reactions from everyone at the time showed that both players and fans knew how good it was.

The Dutchman put both hands in the air and turned to supporters in the Main Stand is sheer disbelief, something that’s great to watch back.

You can watch Van Dijk’s reaction via @LFC on X:

