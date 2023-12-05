‘Thanks very much…’ – Chris Wilder makes tongue-in-cheek admission ahead of facing Liverpool

Chris Wilder was in jocular and defiant mood as he held his first press conference upon his return as Sheffield United manager ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against Liverpool.

The 56-year-old is back in the Bramall Lane hot seat after the dismissal of Paul Heckingbottom on Tuesday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side presenting the first opposition of his second spell in charge in Yorkshire.

With 18 places and 26 points separating the teams in the Premier League table, the fixture looks a daunting one for the Blades at first glance, but their returning boss is determined that if his team are to go down to the Reds, it won’t be a meek surrender.

Speaking to reporters today (via Yorkshire Post), Wilder said with an initial tongue-in-cheek remark: “Thanks very much for the fixture! 30-odd thousand at Bramall Lane on a Wednesday night under the lights against arguably one of the best teams in Europe is a tough start, but it’s one we are going to attack and have a right go.