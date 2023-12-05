Ian Wright cannot believe ‘ridiculous’ decision that was made during Liverpool’s epic victory over Fulham

Ian Wright has admitted his surprise at one decision which was made during Liverpool’s epic victory over Fulham at the weekend.

The Reds came from 3-2 down to defeat Marco Silva’s side 4-3 thanks to two goals in as many minutes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was the latter who had put the Anfield outfit ahead after 20 minutes, or so head thought, with the Premier League deciding that it was an own goal from Bernd Leno after the England international’s free kick struck the bar and went in off the Fulham ‘keeper – a decision which Wright has labelled as ‘ridiculous’.

“How can they not give that first one to Trent, by saying that’s an own goal?” questioned Wright on Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“Look at that?! It’s ridiculous not giving him that goal.”

READ MORE: ‘When I see them’ – Ox explains what goes through his mind upon watching back his Liverpool goals

It doesn’t really matter that our No. 66 wasn’t awarded the goal but it’s rather bizarre how the Premier League can claim it wasn’t his goal.

The Scouser showed unbelievable technique to get the ball up and over the wall and it really was a moment of brilliance which put us ahead against the side from the capital.

We’re sure Leno would rather the goal be awarded to the Liverpool ace and Trent would have obviously liked to have bagged a brace.

Credit to Fulham for pushing us all the way as they equalised twice and then went ahead with just 10 minutes to go but Alexander-Arnold ensured he got himself on the scoresheet properly with a stunning late winner in front of the Kop after Endo had dragged us level moments earlier.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?