Carragher responds to spiky Guardiola comments; 115 charges mentioned in reply

Pep Guardiola came out swinging for Jamie Carragher, as he commented on our former defender never winning the Premier League and now the Scouser has had his say.

Taking to his X account, the 45-year-old said: ‘I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!!

‘I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday 🤷‍♂️😂’.

It’s a perfect response by our old No.23, as there is no doubting the achievements of the Manchester club but there will always be these retorts hanging over their achievements.

Rival supporters like to claim that our title win is tainted because of a pandemic affecting the entire world, yet this is not even comparable.

A blank cheque book and looming charges hanging over the heads of everyone at the Etihad Stadium will always take away from their achievements.

Stooping this low to start picking fights with pundits and boldly claiming he’ll win the league again this season, may show that the Spaniard is starting to feel the pressure of this title race.

There’s a long way to go and his side are still favourties to claim the ultimate prize but things don’t seem quite right for the side in sky blue.

