(Image) New graphic on Amazon Prime that Liverpool fans need to know before Sheff Utd clash

Liverpool’s game with Sheffield United is set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video Sport and there’s one thing that many supporters will likely not be aware of.

During the same company’s coverage of the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, there were some small white bars above the score.

In an attempt to explain what this signified, they posted on X: ‘For those who are unsure, the bars above the team names represent how many substitutions left for each side.’

If anyone is watching our game on the same provider, then this will explain what these mean for the duration of our match too.

You can view the post via @primevideosport on X:

🔖 A new #PLonPrime addition: For those who are unsure, the bars above the team names represent how many substitutions left for each side 👊 pic.twitter.com/oQFwHhkBVN — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2023

