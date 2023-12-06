Pep Guardiola takes cruel swipe at Carragher; but the reply is devastatingly better

Pep Guardiola took an opportunity to fire a shot at pundit and former player Jamie Carragher over his lack of Premier League titles.

The ex-Liverpool star then hit back online, as was relayed in a tweet from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), pointing at Manchester City’s financial prowess and charges relating to alleged breaches.

🚨 Pep on pundits: "They know how difficult it is [to win PL four times in a row]. Neville, Micah Richards… never, ever. And then Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once". 🔴 Jamie Carragher: "I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed… pic.twitter.com/7kGhdITwpe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2023

The Merseysiders still find themselves a point ahead of the Spaniard’s incumbent champions in the table, despite the significant financial disparity between the two outfits.

READ MORE: BBC pundits agree Klopp has to do something radically different with £49m man

READ MORE: ‘Incredible’ Liverpool player could be out for a long time as Klopp confirms ‘it doesn’t look good’

Guardiola probably shouldn’t throw stones in a glass house

We won’t deny the difficulty of winning the English top-flight once, let alone four times in a row.

Whilst it’s fair to admit that the Sky Blues are a superbly coached side packed to the brim with world-class stars, it would be remiss to ignore how this came to be.

In that sense, it will be very interesting to see what comes of the 115 charges of alleged financial breaches from Manchester City – particularly after the book was thrown at Everton for their sole breach.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?