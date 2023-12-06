Hillsborough law rejected after family campaign; ‘Hillsborough charter’ introduced

Following a six year wait, there has finally been a response to calls for a ‘Hillsborough law’ but it’s not news that will be gratefully received.

As reported by David Conn for The Guardian: ‘Ministers have rejected the “Hillsborough law” reforms that are central to a campaign by families of the 97 people killed in the 1989 disaster to prevent future police cover-ups.

‘Instead, in its long-delayed response to the 2017 report commissioned by the government from James Jones, the former bishop of Liverpool, the government has signed a “Hillsborough charter”, that states a commitment by departments to openness and transparency after public tragedies.’

Following the tragic events of 1989 in which 97 people were unlawfully killed, there has been a constant fight to ensure that the truth and justice is provided.

This ‘Hillsborough law’ was looking to ensure that police officers can no longer mislead a public enquiry without it being an offence, something which is remarkably still not in place.

This failure to adhere to a request that is something that can only be seen as an obvious improvement, is as upsetting as it is sadly familiar.

The families of those who died following the FA Cup semi-final events have fought so hard and this is just another speed bump in their never-ending battle.

A charter is nothing but an attempt to appease the loud voices who are campaigning for what is right, for real change to happen.

There needs to be a Hillsborough law for the sake of everyone within the nation, as those who are supposed to look after us clearly cannot be trusted to do so.

