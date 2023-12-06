Jurgen Klopp has made £180k-a-week Liverpool ace play like John Stones, says Callum Wilson

Hybrid players are all the rage these days with Mikel Arteta making best use of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Pep Guardiola giving John Stones freedom to roam into midfield.

Speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s evolution into a hybrid fullback, Callum Wilson credited Jurgen Klopp with transforming the No.66 into a similar player to the aforementioned Manchester City star.

“He’s similar to how John Stones plays sometimes, he’s a right-back sometimes and he’s a midfielder sometimes,” the Newcastle United ace spoke on the Footballer’s Football podcast (via The Boot Room).

“When you’re a top player you can adapt to any position.

“Basically, what I’m saying is as long as he’s in the team the manager will chop and change where he plays him and teams won’t be able to pinpoint how to stop him because he’ll be in midfield one game and at right-back the next, in terms of how he is creatively, he’s unbelievable.”

The Academy graduate (on a reported £180,000-a-week, according to Capology) has certainly benefitted from his access to the middle of the park, playing a crucial role in the Reds’ last two league fixtures.

What next for Trent?

The question on many a football fan’s lips: what exactly do Liverpool do with Trent Alexander-Arnold now?

Playing in midfield might be the best way for the Englishman to access Gareth Southgate’s first-XI ahead of the European Championship, but that’s not necessarily the case at home.

The right-back spot remains very much the 25-year-old’s for as long as he wants it. Though, we get the impression he’d rather fancy a go at a more permanent role in the middle of the park.

We’re not necessarily opposed to that prospect coming to fruition, though it does mean we’re left with the difficult task of sourcing a world-class replacement at right-back.

