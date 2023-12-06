(Video) ‘Bin our analysis’ – Klopp admits Sheff Utd change has made pre-match prep pointless

Jurgen Klopp is set to take his Liverpool side to Sheffield for a Premier League clash that we need to win but his pre-match preparations have been somewhat rendered useless.

Speaking with the media, the boss discussed the appointment of Chris Wilder: “I obviously remember the way Sheffield United played under Chris Wilder, overlapping wing-backs or underlapping wing-backs – as one part of it.

“He probably has his press conference now [Tuesday afternoon], training after that and maybe another session in the morning.

“First thing, we can probably bin our analysis! We have to focus on ourselves, I don’t think he will change too much – what can he change in that short period? – and we don’t have to think too much about it.

“We really should just prepare for a football game, we play teams with five at the back, 5-3-2, 5-4-1, quite frequently, to be honest, so we have to make sure we give them a proper job to think about.”

Although the German may have jokingly said that his analysis can now be binned, knowing the players at the new manager’s disposal but also having a blueprint of how he likes to play football – will be incredibly useful

Paul Heckingbottom hadn’t done the best of jobs since promotion and a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley was the final nail in his coffin.

That means we face the dreaded ‘new manager bounce’ at Bramall Lane but let’s hope we get through unscathed and with three points in hand.

