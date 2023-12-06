Liverpool injury list may be about to get bigger as 24-year-old limps off during Sheffield United clash

The sight of Alexis Mac Allister limping off the field of play will have set Liverpool fans’ heart rates racing.

The Argentine was spotted going down to the turf on several occasions and looked visibly in pain as he removed his boot, as was reported by the Echo’s Theo Squires.

Mac Allister his the floor again. This time off the ball. Removes his boot and is in some pain. Booed by the home fans again but don't think he'll be staying on this time.#LFC #SHULIV🔗 https://t.co/B1TGEuSL23 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) December 6, 2023

With the injury list currently standing at six first-teamers – including Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip – the Reds can certainly ill afford a further absentee.

Liverpool’s injury list growing?

We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that the decision to swap out our No.10 for Curtis Jones at Bramall Lane was purely precautionary with half an hour to go at the time.

Wataru Endo has been a capable operator in the No.6 role, though the evidence on offer from our meeting with Sheffield United would suggest that Mac Allister’s skillset is best suited to the deeper role.

With big meetings against West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon, we desperately need our cultured midfielder fit and available for the rest of the festive period.

