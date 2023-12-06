Liverpool injury list and potential return dates as Klopp just hit with mega blow

Liverpool can now add Joel Matip’s name to the growing injury list at Anfield ahead of today’s meeting with Sheffield United.

The Cameroonian international is now due to be sidelined for ‘several months’ after incurring a knee concern, according to The Guardian’s Andy Hunter.

The centre-half joins the likes of Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara.

Alisson Becker – hamstring

The Brazilian No.1 will watch from the sidelines as Caoimhin Kelleher slots in goal once again at Bramall Lane.

We’ll likely be without our preferred shotstopper until we host Manchester United at Anfield on December 17, with the manager confirming: “And with Ali the same [running outside]. Obviously Ali is closer but not available for tomorrow definitely.”

Diogo Jota – muscle

The Portuguese international had been tipped for a longer stay in the treatment room than Alisson Becker, though, perhaps, could be due for a sooner return than initially expected.

“He was running yesterday outside – on his birthday,” Klopp told reporters in his pre-Sheffield United presser. “And everything goes in the right direction, but nobody told me he will be back in team training today. No, there is still some time.”

The 56-year-old’s comments suggest we may be waiting until the new year to see Jota back on the pitch.

Andy Robertson – shoulder

The Scotland star sustained a serious shoulder injury following a clash with Unai Simon during international duty.

Robertson underwent successful surgery to help rectify the issue with Klopp unable to offer a specific timeline of return for his first-choice left-back back in October.

Expect Kostas Tsimikas to be deputising for the foreseeable future, Reds.

Thiago Alcantara – hip

The Liverpool boss confirmed back at the start of December that his classy playmaker would need time amid an ongoing recovery process.

He’s yet to feature for the club since a clash against West Ham back in April following persistent groin, hip and pelvic concerns.

One might imagine it’s highly unlikely we’ll see the Spanish international back in action before the new year.

Stefan Bajcetic – calf

The young Spanish-Serb has likewise been a little unlucky with injury issues since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Klopp cited issues with the midfielder’s growing body hampering the recovery process – an entirely normal phenomenon that has affected many a youngster before him – from his latest issue.

It’s unfortunate, given the player had recovered from his adductor injury last term to make it for the start of the campaign before suffering a fresh setback.

We’d do well to take this one quite slow.

