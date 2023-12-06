Liverpool team news vs Sheffield United: Wataru Endo starts as Klopp shuffles the deck

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip for their latest away trip to Yorkshire where they will face a familiar face in Chris Wilder with Sheffield United.

The Merseysiders have a five-point gap to the league leaders, Arsenal, to mow down and will need to make it six Premier League wins in a row against the Blades to do so.

Jurgen Klopp jokingly suggested he’d need to ‘bin our analysis’ following the change in management at Bramall Lane.

It remains to be seen how the German tactician will approach this impending fixture.

READ MORE: ‘He was running’: £40m injured Liverpool player could return much sooner than expected

READ MORE: Liverpool injury list and potential return dates as Klopp just hit with mega blow

Liverpool team news vs Sheffield United

An injured Alisson Becker remains unlikely to return to the fray much sooner than December 17, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher in goal for now.

Ibrahima Konate returns to the side, in favour of an injured Matip, alongside Virgil van Dijk in the backline.

Wataru Endo starts int he midfield along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Cody Gakpo is pushed into the front-three and is supported on the flanks by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

🟣 #SHULIV TEAM NEWS 🟣 Our line-up at Bramall Lane tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?