Forget Van Dijk: Liverpool’s 90-touch engine ran the show vs Sheffield United

Dominik Szoboszlai capped off an industrious performance against Sheffield United with a late goal to seal a win against the hosts.

It wasn’t necessarily a game that would have been pleasing on the eye of the neutral but the Hungarian was nonetheless critical to allowing Liverpool a foothold in Yorkshire.

In stats compiled by Sofascore, the former RB Leipzig man recorded 2 key passes and offered a strong defensive performance with 10 out of 17 duels (aerial and ground) won.

🧮 Dominik Szoboszlai stats vs Sheffield United 🧮 1 goal

90 touches

2 key passes

89% pass rate [58/65]

7/12 ground duels won

3/5 aerial duels won

4 tackles

1 interception

1 clearances [@SofascoreINT] pic.twitter.com/b9jmyvgclF — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) December 6, 2023

The beating heart of Liverpool’s midfield?

The credit for the final goal of the game has to surely go to Darwin Nunez after some remarkable determination to win back possession.

That said, Szoboszlai’s ongoing brilliance in the middle of the park has singled him out as perhaps the most reliable operator in the middle of the park.

What an impact the 23-year-old has made on this Liverpool side following his transfer away from the Bundesliga!

