(Video) Nunez shows huge determination with belter assist for Szoboszlai goal

Darwin Nunez often doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the work rate he offers beyond goals.

The Uruguayan was dispossessed in the final third, but managed to win the ball back before supplying Dominik Szoboszlai in the box.

The Hungarian international had all the space he could have possibly dreamed of and duly smacked his effort past Wes Foderingham into the back of the net.

