(Video) Darwin Nunez’s hilarious gesture to rile up Sheffield Utd fans after Liverpool win

Darwin Nunez couldn’t help but dig in the knife further after Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Blades called on the services of Chris Wilder once more with the club at the bottom of the table, and though the hosts produced a valiant display, there was little they could do to stop the hosts powering through.

After providing the final vital contribution of the night with an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai, the Uruguayan was spotted making a mocking gesture at the home fans.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom: