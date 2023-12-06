(Video) Darwin Nunez’s box office showing sees him demanding VAR review of his own tackle

How many footballers in Liverpool’s history have the fans taken to as quickly as Darwin Nunez?

Not many, we’d wager! The former Benfica hitman was simply box office in his latest cameo appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men, hitting an assist late in the tie to seal the victory against Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old was involved in a minor disagreement just after Dominik Szoboszlai’s effort, urging the on-pitch official to check the VAR screen and clear up any debate over the validity of his challenge prior to his goal contribution.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @drwnunez: