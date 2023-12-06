Damning statistic shows worrying realisation of how costly Klopp’s latest injury could be

Liverpool are heading into the festive period full of hope that we can keep up our strong start to the campaign but one injury may have disrupted Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Taking to X, football data editor Michael Reid reported: ‘Liverpool have lost just five of the 72 Premier League games that Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have both started together (W51 D16), conceding just 58 goals (0.81 per game).

‘At Anfield, they’ve won 26 and lost 0 of their 30 league starts together (D4). #LFC’.

READ MORE: Carragher responds to spiky Guardiola comments; 115 charges mentioned in reply

Joel Matip seemingly went into this season as third choice behind Ibou Konate but the last few Premier League fixtures seemed to suggest he’s now the main man alongside Virgil van Dijk.

We all know what the 32-year-old offers the Reds though and there really aren’t many centre-backs anywhere that can carry a ball out of defence like him.

Fortunately for our manager, he is blessed with more options in that position and we’d all be happy to see them play more often.

READ MORE: (Image) New graphic on Amazon Prime that Liverpool fans need to know before Sheff Utd clash

The aforementioned Frenchman will be back in the side and let’s hope that his fitness concerns don’t interrupt his ability to be available in the coming weeks.

Then we have the ever-dependable Joe Gomez who is more than capable to step back in the middle, or right-back, and help out when needed.

Jarell Quansah has also been the standout academy breakthrough player this season and has yet to let us down.

You can view the Matip and Van Dijk statistic via @michael_reid11 on X:

Liverpool have lost just five of the 72 Premier League games that Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have both started together (W51 D16), conceding just 58 goals (0.81 per game). At Anfield, they've won 26 and lost 0 of their 30 league starts together (D4). #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 5, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red