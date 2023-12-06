(Photo) Trent’s bottom set to make the highlights reel & Liverpool fans’ reactions are amazing

Football Twitter can be a little bit silly at times, though it’s a silliness we all like to lean into every now and then.
A number of Liverpool accounts caught sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold with his bottom slightly exposed on TV before taking the all-important corner to assist Virgil van Dijk’s opener.
A striker’s finish and a cracking (sorry) assist from the vice-skipper in the first-half of action.
You can catch the photo and all the reaction below:
Trent moving mad. Doing this and getting an assist 10 seconds later. Your RB could never. pic.twitter.com/mMTj5X2uJP
MADE UP WE GET TO SEE TRENT'S ARSE CRACK IN THE HIGHLIGHTS NOW. CRACKING STUFF 🍑
Apparently this is a signal for one of our corners.
A third of the arse crack out means it’s being whipped into the back post.
Pep Ljinders is a genius 👏 pic.twitter.com/fkK7rgWsJr
