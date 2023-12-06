(Video) Van Dijk’s first-time volley goal vs Sheffield United is cool as you like

Liverpool were far from convincing in the first-half of action at Bramall Lane but found a goal courtesy of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman shrugged off one challenge in the box before wading into acres of space to connect with a corner.

It’s one of the coolest finishes you’ll see from a defender and a much-needed spark in what has been an otherwise flat game in Yorkshire.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon:

