(Video) Van Dijk’s first-time volley goal vs Sheffield United is cool as you like

Liverpool were far from convincing in the first-half of action at Bramall Lane but found a goal courtesy of Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutchman shrugged off one challenge in the box before wading into acres of space to connect with a corner.
It’s one of the coolest finishes you’ll see from a defender and a much-needed spark in what has been an otherwise flat game in Yorkshire.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon:
Finished like a striker! 🤩
Virgil van Dijk scores his first @LFC goal since March and the Reds lead Sheff Utd!#PLonPrime #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/nwDHtHWswu
