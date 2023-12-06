(Video) ‘You were disrespectful’: Klopp leaves pundit lost for words in response to foolish 12:30pm comment

Jurgen Klopp was understandably slightly upset over one comment he faced following Liverpool’s latest victory.

The German tactician was on hand to talk about his side’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United with the Amazon team and did not take well to one pundit’s comment over the 12:30pm kick-off against Crystal Palace.

The 56-year-old accused the individual in question of being ‘disrespectful’ and you can hardly blame him after having fought tooth and nail for the wellbeing of his players and footballers at large.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon: