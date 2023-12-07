7 key passes; 3 big chances: 115-touch Liverpool maestro posted creative masterclass vs Sheffield United

Trent Alexander-Arnold was an instrumental creative presence as Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Academy graduate registered an assist for the opening goal of the evening, supplying Virgil van Dijk’s clinical finish in the first-half of action.

The 25-year-old registered 115 touches against Chris Wilder’s men, recording a further 7 key passes and creating three big chances, according to Sofascore.

READ MORE: Forget Van Dijk: Liverpool’s 90-touch engine ran the show vs Sheffield United

READ MORE: Liverpool injury list may be about to get bigger as 24-year-old limps off during Sheffield United clash

A superb creative showing

Against a well-organised opponent, that’s a rather impressive showing from a player who is increasingly becoming the creative heartbeat of this new-look Liverpool side.

It’s surely only a matter of time before the floodgates open and we tear an opponent apart courtesy of either the fullback’s final ball or pre-assist.

He’ll have another go at a likely low block from Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this coming Saturday,

With us in this kind of mood, however, you’d back Jurgen Klopp and Co. to find a way through.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?