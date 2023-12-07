Pundit suggests 25-year-old Liverpool player could now be next to leave the club

Kenny Cunningham has suggested that Caoimhin Kelleher could be departing Liverpool Football Club in the near future, though isn’t 100% sure if the goalkeeper will opt for that eventuality.

The Republic of Ireland international will be in search of greater minutes at 25 years of age, though may have to force a move.

“This is only a shop window if he has made the conscious decision that he wants to move, that has got to be the next step,” the 52-year-old told Premier Sports.

“I’m not sure that is exactly Caoimhin’s mindset at this moment in time.

“I thought last summer was a great opportunity for him to bounce. There was some big clubs in the Premier League looking to strengthen in that area of the pitch, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs all went and spent on goalkeepers.”

He has, admittedly, earned some time in the limelight owing to Alisson Becker’s hamstring injury, likely to keep the Brazilian sidelined until the hosting of Manchester United.

The question that remains, however, is whether a few minutes here and there in the rare moments the former Roma shotstopper is injured is enough?

A move away is inevitable

Whether it’s to another big club or a smaller outfit closer to the bottom of the table, it seems inevitable that Kelleher will carve himself an opportunity for regular minutes elsewhere.

We can’t imagine that being at a Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal, though his credentials in the cups and odd Premier League and Champions League games speak for themselves.

That’s not suggesting we have any desire to see the ex-Ringmahon Rangers ‘keeper kicked out of the AXA training centre at the earliest opportunity.

The reality is we’d probably struggle to find a No.2 as competent as Kelleher!

