Alisson’s Instagram story features potential hint at news which’ll delight Liverpool fans

On Thursday afternoon, Alisson Becker has appeared to hint at news which’d delight Liverpool fans.

The Reds’ number 1 has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since incurring the problem towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Manchester City just under a fortnight ago, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in the subsequent three games.

The trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday might also come too soon for the Brazilian stopper to return, but it seems from his social media activity that he’s a nice distance along the comeback trail.

Alisson posted a picture to his Instagram story showing what appears to be a pair of used goalkeeping gloves embroidered with his initials and squad number, along with a raised hands emoji.

While the clue is somewhat cryptic, it nonetheless seems to hint that he’s resumed training and mightn’t be far off a return to full fitness, which’ll hopefully come in time for the visit of Manchester United to Anfield in 10 days’ time.

You can view Alisson’s social media post below, via @alissonbecker on Instagram: