(Video) ‘Quite clearly’: Dermot Gallagher responds to Wilder accusing Nunez of foul play vs Sheffield United

Dermot Gallagher disagreed with Chris Wilder’s assessment that Darwin Nunez had illegally tackled Jayden Bogle during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Uruguayan had assisted Dominik Szoboszlai’s lead-doubling goal at Bramall Lane immediately after, securing the Reds their 10th league win of the season.

The former official adjudged the striker to have won the ball first before taking out the man, insisting: “He’s won the ball, he’s quite clearly won the ball. He gets all of the ball, he gets lots of ball, he gets the ball before he makes contact with Bogle.”

Matter resolved. A clean (but difficult) win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports