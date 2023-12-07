Liverpool’s task of winning the Premier League just got harder after Pep Guardiola warning

Gone are the days of the two-horse race for the Premier League title it seems with the likes of Arsenal now stepping up to the plate.

Liverpool’s ambitions of securing a first title since the 2019/20 season, however, have seen another hurdle spring up, if Pep Guardiola’s warning is to be heeded.

“Yeah, definitely,” the Manchester City boss agreed on Aston Villa’s title credentials in comments relayed by Sky Sports. “For the way they are playing, when you are there and see the physicality, the tempo, the speed, the bench, the organisation from Unai Emery, the set pieces and high pressing in medium block, how incredible they defend the back four, the goalkeeper. Absolutely.”

The evidence would appear to support the Spaniard’s thoughts on the matter, with the Villans have leapfrogged the incumbent champions into third place.

Could there a be a surprise title winner?

In the not so distant past, a consistent Leicester City outfit led by Claudio Ranieri lifted the Premier League trophy to upset the natural order.

On that basis alone, we certainly shouldn’t be suggesting that Unai Emery’s men don’t have any chance of winning the biggest domestic honour.

It’s an outsider’s chance, admittedly, whilst sides like Liverpool and Arsenal are in top form – not to mention whilst Manchester City remains in the equation!

But a chance nonetheless. What an interesting season this is shaping up to be!

