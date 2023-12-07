‘I have no clue…’ – Klopp was almost lost for words over one moment in Sheff Utd v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was rendered almost speechless by one particular moment during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Reds had to be patient before finally killing off the game as a contest in stoppage time, although they could’ve doubled their lead much earlier had Wes Foderingham not produced an outstanding one-handed save from a close-range Mo Salah volley on 56 minutes.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle (via liverpoolfc.com), the German admitted he had ‘no clue’ how the Blades goalkeeper managed to pull it off and thwart the Egypt winger.

Klopp said: “It would be extremely cool if we could have scored the second goal earlier! It was possible, I think Mo had after a corner where it was an incredible save from the goalie, I have no clue how he kept that out of the goal, and other moments where we could have played better. That would have been great.

“Besides that, we just tried to create without opening up too much. We had flexible movements.”

Liverpool were in control for most of the game, with 76% possession, 15 shots to Sheffield United’s six and winning the xG battle by 1.69 to 0.99 (Sofascore), but any Reds fan will acknowledge that the Blades made it a testing night for us before Dominik Szoboszlai finally settled the matter in added time.

It could’ve been a different story had Foderingham not got his fist to that Salah volley, with Klopp’s side quite possibly playing most of the second half on their own terms had they gone two goals up before the hour mark.

It was one of six saves the 32-year-old pulled off as he frustrated the LFC attack time and again last night (Sofascore), and on this display, he’ll certainly be a pivotal figure for his team in their battle to preserve their Premier League status.

As for Liverpool, it was ultimately one of those satisfying wins where we take pride in coming through a tough test while quickly setting it aside to focus on the next challenge, a visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

