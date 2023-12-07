19 duels won: 98-pass Liverpool colossus was in full beast mode v Sheffield United

Liverpool’s patience paid off as they secured a hard-earned 2-0 win away to Sheffield United on Wednesday night, but the result was tempered by news of an anterior cruciate ligament injury for Joel Matip.

The 32-year-old has been a rock-solid performer this season and his lengthy absence will be sorely felt by the squad, but thankfully the man who came in to replace him at Bramall Lane filled the void with a powerhouse performance.

Sometimes statistics don’t quite tell the full story of a player’s display, but the numbers that Ibrahima Konate racked up against the Blades were beastly.

As per Sofascore, the 24-year-old won four tackles, made four interceptions and two clearances, took 140 touches completed a team-high 98 passes and – most impressively of all – came out on top in an incredible 19 duels out of 24 contested, winning all 14 of his aerial battles.

It wasn’t quite the perfect performance from Konate, who needed to be bailed out by Virgil van Dijk when Cameron Archer was through on goal in the 20th minute, was booked for a later foul on the Sheffield United striker and survived a VAR check for a potential penalty on James McAtee in the closing minutes.

However, there was still much to admire about the Frenchman’s display last night, in particular the regularity with which he picked out Luis Diaz with pinpoint diagonal balls to the left flank.

As the aforementioned statistics evidenced, the 6 foot 4 colossus was an absolute demon in the air against the Blades, living up to any and all descriptions of him being a man mountain for Liverpool.

There are still aspects of Konate’s game on which he can improve, but if he can hopefully remain free of injury for the rest of the season, the door is open for him to firmly establish himself as Van Dijk’s primary centre-back partner at Anfield.

Last night’s display offered plenty of encouragement that the 24-year-old will be a towering an uncompromising presence at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

