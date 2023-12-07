Liverpool could snap up Dutch wonderkid for less than Virgil van Dijk’s weekly wage – report

According to reports from Netherlands, Liverpool could potentially land a teenage prodigy for the country for a knockdown price.

Soccernews.nl claimed that the Reds are hopeful of signing Kyanno Silva from Benfica, where his current contract is set to expire next summer.

Rather than risk losing the 18-year-old on a free transfer in 2024, the Portuguese club would even ‘like to let him go to England’ for the paltry sum of £200,000, although the possibility of him penning new terms in Lisbon hasn’t been ruled out.

READ MORE: ‘Has the whole lot…’ – Ex-EPL defender says Liverpool have a gem who’ll ‘become a super player’

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool boss bites back after fans make their feelings known amid reported full-time idiocy

To put into context how much of a bargain that reported transfer fee could be, it matches the weekly wage of Thiago Alcantara, is slightly less than Virgil van Dijk’s £230,000-per-week salary and only 57% of what Mo Salah takes home every week (Capology).

Born the day before Liverpool won their fifth European Cup in Istanbul, Silva plays in the same right-sided attacking position as the Egyptian and has featured in this season’s UEFA Youth League (scoring in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad), along with being a Netherlands under-19 international (Transfermarkt).

Although he’s yet to appear at senior level, the 18-year-old’s incredible value makes him a very attractive target for the Reds to consider, and any swoop for him would most likely be with an eye to building up his first-team experience with a series of loan moves before he’d be ready to make an impact at Anfield.

There’s already a healthy Dutch contingent on Merseyside with Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch. Could the precocious Benfica starlet be next to join them?

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?