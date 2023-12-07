How Liverpool’s January schedule now looks as Arsenal cup clash fixed – and how it could yet be doubled

Liverpool have now discovered the date and time for their FA Cup third round clash against Arsenal next month.

The tournament’s official social media channels confirmed that the tie is scheduled for Sunday 7 January 2024 with a 4:30pm kick-off, with the game to be broadcast live on BBC One.

The confirmation of the televised picks for the FA Cup third round means that the Reds now have precise fixture details for four matches next month:

Monday 1 January: Newcastle (H), Premier League, 8pm

Sunday 7 January: Arsenal (A), FA Cup, 4:30pm

Sunday 21 January: Bournemouth (A), Premier League, 4:30pm

Wednesday 31 January: Chelsea (H), Premier League, 8pm

As things stand, those are the only four games that Liverpool are scheduled to play in January. However, their fixture workload could potentially be doubled, with the additional dates listed in italics below:

Monday 1 January: Newcastle (H), Premier League, 8pm

Sunday 7 January: Arsenal (A), FA Cup, 4:30pm

*Wed/Thu 10/11 January: Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

*Tue/Wed 16/17 January: FA Cup third round replay at home to Arsenal if original tie is a draw

Sunday 21 January: Bournemouth (A), Premier League, 4:30pm

*Wed/Thu 24/25 January: Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

*Sat/Sun 27/28 January: FA Cup round round

Wednesday 31 January: Chelsea (H), Premier League, 8pm

*: Dates TBC but those specified are the likeliest for selection if required

While the January fixture calendar currently looks relatively threadbare for the middle of the season, the dates could fill up very quickly depending on the progress that Liverpool make in the two domestic cup competitions.

Should the Reds beat West Ham in the Carabao Cup on 20 December, the two-legged semi-final for that tournament can be added to the provisional calendar above.

Depending on how we fare against Arsenal in the FA Cup, we could have just the one match in that competition next month, or possibly as many as three should we prevail in a potential replay over Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans will view seven as the ideal number of matches to be played in January, in the form of the already scheduled three Premier League games, the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final and the addition of an FA Cup fourth round clash if we can beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium without the need for a replay.

