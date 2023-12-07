Liverpool legend promises ‘so much more to come’ from player whose performance went under the radar

Phil Thompson has suggested there’s a great deal more to come from Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool in general after a strong start to the season.

The retired footballer did suggest the Hungarian was struggling of late, though the midfielder will have hopefully begun to put to bed such concerns with his late strike against Sheffield United.

“Szoboszlai, he hit such a high in those first six or seven games, but in the last four or five he’s just had a bit of a dip,” the Reds legend spoke on LFCTV spoke ahead of the club’s visit of Bramall Lane. “Whether it’s that energy of coming to a new club and he’s just finding his feet… so that side of it is going to be interesting, sitting in second place there’s still so much more to come to this side.”

The former RB Leipzig star scored his third goal of the season (his fifth goal contribution) in 20 games for his new club.

That was among a host of remarkable stats in South Yorkshire, with the midfielder winning 11/18 of his total duels, making four tackles and providing two key passes.

A quiet few weeks from Dominik Szoboszlai

Interestingly, the 23-year-old is still ranked as one of Liverpool’s highest-performing players in the Premier League with a score of 7.37 on Sofascore behind Virgil van Dijk (7.46) and Mo Salah (7.67).

He’s had a few challenging fixtures in recent weeks, making the trip to the very claustrophobic Kenilworth Road and the pinnacle of challenges at the Etihad.

So it’s perhaps a little harsh to question his form during that period – especially amid his opening season in England.

Hopefully, his latest effort will represent a corner turned!

