Liverpool player’s Anfield career may now be over after news emerging from Bramall Lane

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in South Yorkshire that Joel Matip’s injury was a ruptured ACL after the defender went off injured during Liverpool’s win over Fulham at the weekend (liverpoolfc.com).

The Cameroonian now looks set to miss out on the rest of the 2023/24 campaign, potentially signalling the end of his Anfield career.

The former Schalke defender’s contract is set to expire in the coming summer.

Could Matip be offered a contract extension?

After enjoying such a superb start to the campaign and strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk, it would be a huge shame for the Fulham win to be his final game in the famous red shirt.

At 32 years of age, you could certainly argue that he has more to offer the side for at least another year.

Which is why it’s not surprising Football Insider has reported that the player’s manager wants to get him on fresh terms.

Food for thought for a centre-back who may need to accepted a backup role in the side should Liverpool recruit another defender either in January or the summer window.

